HYDE — The Clearfield track and field team hosted a Mountain League tri-meet Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Bison won a pair of close decisions, beating Bellefonte 77-73 and knocking off Bald Eagle Area 80-70.
The boys fell to the Raiders 110-40 and lost to BEA 91-59.
Alayna Winters led the Lady Bison with wins in the 400, the 800 and the long jump. She was also on the winning 4x400 relay team with Danna Bender, Lydia Brown and Elle Smith.
Bender took two events, winning the 100 and 300 hurdles and taking second-place in the 200 dash.
Smith added a victory in the 100 dash and was second to Winters in the 400.
Brown was the runner-up to Bender in the 300 hurdles.
Dehlia Elbe picked up four second-place finishes (high jump, long jump, pole vault and triple jump).
For the boys, Karson Kline was the lone winner, but he was first in four events. Kline took the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 100 dash and 200.
Caleb Wilt was second in the 100 hurdles.
The girls improved to 3-1 overall and in the Mountain League, while the boys dropped to 1-3.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at Penns Valley.
Boys
Bald Eagle Area 91, Clearfield 59
Bellefonte 94,
Bald Eagle Area 56
Bellefonte 110, Clearfield 40
3200 meter relay: 1. Bellefonte, 10:20.44. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Karson Kline, C, 16.00. 2. Caleb Wilt, C. 3. Aaron Sharp, BEA. 100 meter dash: 1. Kline, C, 11.74. 2. Collin Sharp, B. 3. Jacob Hummel, B. 1600 meter run: 1. Chase Ebeling, B, 4:53.90. 2. Alex Mansfield, B. 3. Caleb Vinnegde, B. 400 meter dash: 1. Eric Bennett, B, 56.33. 2. Dillon Sette, B. 3. Grady Garrison, B. 400 meter relay: 1. Bellefonte, 46.86. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Kline, C, 43.06. 2. Max Yetsko, BEA. 3. Brady Collins, C. 800 meter run: 1. Mansfield, B, 2:15.57. 2. Ebeling, B. 3. Camden Comly, BEA. 200 meter dash: 1. Kline, C, 24.32. 2. Hummel, B. 3. Yetsko, BEA. 3200 meter run: 1. Alexander, Crist, B. 2. Daniel Mussett, B. 3. Kaiden Williams, B. 1600 meter relay: 1. Bellefonte, 3:47.47. Pole vault: 1. Kevin Taylor, BEA, 11-6. 2. Chase Thompson, BEA. 3. Ryan Miller, b. High jump: 1. Irvin, BEA, 5-4. 2. Aaron Sharp, BEA. 3. Kaiden Gates, BEA. Long jump: 1. Irvin, BEA, 19-4. 2. Zane Hummel, B. 3. Landyn Miller, B. Triple jump: 1. Irvin, BEA, 39-3. 2. Kaleb Matis, BEA. 3. Ethan Wilson, B. Shot put: 1. William Spratt, B, 42-0. 2. Matthew Knepp, BEA. 3. Josh Steele, C. Discus: 1. Spratt, B, 136-10. 2. William Brininger, B. 3. Knepp, BEA. Javelin: 1. Not available.
Girls
Clearfield 80, Bald Eagle Area 70
Clearfield 77, Bellefonte 73
Bald Eagle Area 75,
Bellefonte 73
3200 meter relay: 1. Bellefonte, 12:06.59. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Danna Bender, C, 17.62. 2. Emily Ream, BEA. 3. Kerri Shutika, B. 100 meter dash: 1. Elle Smith, C, 13.82. 2. Shutika, B. 3. Sara Proctor, B. 1600 meter run: 1. Emma Liadis, B, 6:14.50. 2. Sybil Thompson, BEA. 3. Olivia Graham, C. 400 meter dash: 1. Alayna Winters, C, 1:05.56. 2. Smith, C. 3. Olivia Taylor, BEA. 400 meter relay: 1. Bellefonte, 55.43. 300 meter hurdles: 1. D. Bender, C, 50.83. 2. Lydia Brown, C. 3. Ruthann Smoyer, B. 800 meter run: 1. Winters, C, 2:46.29. 2. Annie Cernuska, B. 3. Thompson, BEA. 200 meter dash: 1. Shutika, B. 2. D. Bender, C. 3. Heather Leskovansky, BEA. 3200 meter run: 1. Kate Rarrick, B, 14:24.71. 2. Haley Herr. 3. Thompson, BEA. 1600 meter relay: 1. Clearfield (D. Bender, Brown, Smith, Winters), 4:35.99. Pole vault: 1. Leskovansky, BEA, 7-6. 2. Elbe, C. 3. Lauren Benner, B. High jump: 1. Angelina Greib, BEA, 4-4. 2. Dehlia Elbe, C. 3. Abby Swisher, B. Long jump: 1. Winters, c, 14-9.25. 2. Elbe, C. 3. Claudia Irvin, BEA. Triple jump: 1. Josie Underwood, B. 2. Elbe, C. 3. Irvin, BEA. Shot put: 1. Emile Grant, BEA, 28-3. 2. Katie Snyder, BEA. 3. Abogail Boover, BEA. Discus: 1. Hoover, BEA, 82-9. 2. Katie Snyder, BEA. 3. Autumn Eyer, B. Javelin: 1. Not available.