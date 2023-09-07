JOHNSTOWN — The Clearfield girls soccer team trampled host Johnstown 14-0 on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Bison were led by Myleigh Hudson and Alayna Winters, who each scored four goals and added an assist.
Mia Smith netted two goals and had an assist, while Maycee English scored once and dished out two helpers.
Kaylie Brown, Olivia Mitchell and Kira Knox all scored a goal. Knox added an assist as did Emily McCracken.
Mia Helsel and Smith combined on the shutout, although the Lady Bison tandem did not face a shot.
Clearfield improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The Lady Bison host Bellefonte Monday.
Clearfield 14, Johnstown 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Alayna Winters, C, (Mia Smith), 1:50.
2. Winters, C, (unassisted), 2:29.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 4:55.
4. Winters, C, (Emily McCracken), 9:33.
5. Kaylie Brown, C, (unassisted), 27:38.
6. Winters, C, (Maycee English), 33:46.
7. Myleigh Hudson, C, (English), 37:22.
8. Olivia Mitchell, C, (unassisted), 39:12.
Second Half
9. Hudson, C, (Kira Knox), 46:09.
10. Knox, C, (Winters), 47:15.
11. Hudson, C, (unassisted), 49:45.
12. English, C, (Hudson), 57:59.
13. Smith, C, (unassisted), 64:53.
14. Hudson, C, (unassisted), 72:15.
Shots: Clearfield 25, Johnstown 0.
Saves: Clearfield (Mia Helsel, Mia Smith) 0, Johnstown (Kassidy Hardison, Zoey Kursin) 11.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 9, Johnstown 0.