TYRONE — The Clearfield girls soccer team topped host Tyrone 6-1 on Tuesday.
Emma Hipps, Riley Ryen and Elle Smith each scored two goals and had one assist for the Lady Bison. Alayna Winters also had an assist.
Allison Shipley made one save in net.
Clearfield, which improved to 15-0 overall and 11-0 in the Mountain League, outshot the Lady Eagles 16-2.
The Lady Bison host Bellefonte Thursday.
Clearfield 6, Tyrone 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (Alayna Winters), 7:30.
2. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 9:10.
3. Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 26:52.
Second Half
4. Ryen, C, (Smith), 43:37.
5. Smith, C, (unassisted), 44:58.
6. Ryen, C, (Hipps), 47:12.
7. Eliza Vance, T, (unassisted), 59:45.
Shots: Clearfield 16, Tyrone 2.
Saves: Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 1, Tyrone (Rayann Walls) 10.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 1, Tyrone 2.