HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield softball team downed host Huntingdon 8-3 on Thursday.
Ruby Singleton led the Lady Bison with three hits, including a double, two runs and three RBIs.
Haley Billotte, Aevril Hayward, Madi McBride and Eve Siegel all added doubles. McBride and Faith Gardner both scored two runs, while Billotte and Siegel each knocked in two.
Alaina Fedder gave up three runs on three hits over seven innings of work to notch the win. She walked three batters and struck out six.
Clearfield improved to 6-7 overall and 5-5 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Penns Valley on Monday.
Clearfield—8
Singleton ss 4233, Hayward cf 5011, Fedder p 5000, Green rf 2000, Siegel rf 1012, Houser 2b 4000, Campolong 3b 3010, Lynch 3b 1000, Gardner dp 0200, Twigg (flex) c 0100, McBride lf 4230, Billotte 1b 3122. Totals: 32-8-11-8.
Huntingdon—3
Kazmarski 2210, Patrick 2000, Reynolds 2001, Edwards 3012, Fultz 3000, Robb 3010, Williams 3000, Shope 3000, Hillard 0000. Totals: 23-3-3-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 030 004 1—8 11 0
Huntingdon 100 002 0—3 3 1
Errors—Hillard. LOB—Clearfield 9, Huntingdon 3. 2B—Billotte, Hayward, McBride, Siegel, Singleton; Robb. SAC—Patrick. SB—Billotte, Hayward. WP—Fedder.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO.
Huntingdon: Patrick—3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Williams—3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Fedder (6-6). LP—Patrick.