BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield girls basketball team topped the host Lady Raiders 53-42 Saturday in the Brookville Tournament’s consolation game.
Cayleigh Walker led the Lady Bison with 21 points, while Mia Helsel was also in double figures with 13.
Clearfield led 15-11 after one quarter and 26-21 at the half before getting out to a double-digit advantage (42-31) by the end of the third quarter.
The Lady Bison, which improved to 1-1, are back in action this evening at Curwensville.
Clearfield—53
Glunt 3 0-1 7, Winters 1 3-5 6, Walker 8 5-7 21, Ryen 2 2-5 6, Helsel 3 4-6 13, Jones 0 0-0 0, Gill 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 14-24 53.
Brookville—42
Olson 2 0-0 5, Bowser 0 0-0 0, Dauje 2 0-0 4, Hughey 0 0-4 0, Lundgren 1 0-0 3, Pangallo 0 0-0 0, Wonderling 6 4-7 17, Geer 3 0-0 9, Whitling 1 2-6 4, Yoder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6-17 42.
Three-pointers: Glunt, Winters, Helsel 3; Olson, Lundgren, Wonderling, Geer 3.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 15 11 16 11—53
Brookville 11 10 10 11—42