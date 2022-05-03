HYDE — Lauren Ressler rapped four hits and Olivia Bender swatted another home run to lead the Clearfield softball team to a 9-3 victory over visiting Hollidaysburg Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Ressler had a double and three RBIs, while Bender highlighted the Lady Bison’s 7-run fourth-inning with a 2-run home run, her seventh big fly of the season.
Emma Hipps and Ruby Singleton both added two hits. Hipps belted two doubles and scored two runs. Singleton also doubled and scored twice, while knocking in two.
Hipps got the win in the circle, allowing two earned runs on six hits in her seven innings of work. She struck out 14 batters while not issuing a walk.
Clearfield improved to 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Bellefonte on Thursday.
Hollidaysburg—3
Alexy p-1b-rf 3000, Dawson ss 3000, Vincent 3b-cf 3120, Shay c 3000, Steiner 2b 3121, Musselman 1b 3000, Malone dp-p 3110, Peacock rf-3b 3010, Knab lf 3000, Hatch (flex) 1b 0000. Totals: 27-3-6-1.
Clearfield—9
Singleton cf 4222, Hipps p 4221, Ressler 1b 4143, Bender c 4112, Fedder ss 3000, Benton rf 3000, Hertlein 2b 2100, Bumbarger 3b 3110, Cole dp 3111. Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 30-9-11-9.
Score by Innings
Hollidaysburg 000 021 0—3 6 1
Clearfield 001 701 x—9 11 1
Errors—Vincent; Twigg. LOB—Hollidaysburg 3, Clearfield 4. 2B—Hipps 2 Ressler, Singleton. HR—Bender. SB—Peacock; Ressler, Singleton. WP—Alexy; Hipps.
Pitching
Hollidaysburg: Alexy—4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Malone—2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 14 SO.
WP—Hipps (10-1). LP—Alexy.