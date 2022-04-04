WINGATE — The Clearfield softball team opened its season Monday with a 5-1 win over Bald Eagle Area.
The Lady Bison rapped 11 hits, getting three from Lauren Ressler and two each from Ruby Singleton, Emma Hipps, Olivia Bender and Alaina Fedder.
Hipps and Ressler each hit doubles. Fedder knocked in three runs, while Ressler scored twice.
Hipps got the win, allowing an unearned runs on four hits in seven innings of work. She walked six batters and struck out 13.
Clearfield (1-0) is back in action Thursday, hosting Tyrone.
Clearfield—5
Singleton cf 4040, Hipps p 4120, Ressler 1b 3231, Bender c 4120, Fedder ss 4023, Benton rf 4000, Hertlein 2b 3100, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Twigg lf 2001. Totals: 31-5-11-5.
Bald Eagle Area—1
Eckert 2b 4000, Thompson lf 2100, Stere cf 2000, Shawley 1b 4010, Tobias 3b 4020, Smitchko p 3000, Albright p 0000, King c 3000, Serb cr 0000, Habovick rf 4000. Totals: 29-1-4-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 200 021 0—5 11 4
Bald Eagle Area 001 000 0—1 4 1
Errors—Twigg, Bumbarger 2, Fedder, Bender; Tobias. LOB—Clearfield 8, Bald Eagle Area 14. 2B—Hipps, Ressler. SB—Singleton, Bender, Hertlein; Thompson. HBP—Perry (by Hipps).
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 13 SO.
Bald Eagle Area: Smitchko—5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Albright—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Hipps (1-0). LP—Smitchko.