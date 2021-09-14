WINGATE — The Clearfield girls soccer team defeated host Bald Eagle Area 3-1 on Tuesday evening.
Elle Smith netted two goals and assisted on a Kira Knox tally to lead the Lady Bison.
Smith’s first goal came at 32:56, tying the game at 1-1. Knox made it 2-1 at 37:26, and Smith’s direct kick at 66:13 put the finishing touches on the scoring.
Jaylee Gill and Allison Shipley combined to make three saves in goal for the Lady Bison, who improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield hosts Tyrone Thursday.
Clearfield 3, Bald Eagle Area 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Falen McHenry, BEA, (unassisted), 3:45.
2. Elle Smith, C, (Emma Hipps), 32:56.
3. Kira Knox. C. (Smith), 37:26.
Second Half
4. Smith, C, (direct kick), 66:13.
Shots: Clearfield 11, Bald Eagle Area 4.
Saves: Clearfield (Jaylee Gill 1, Allison Shipley 2) 3, BEA (Mackenzie Vozniak) 8.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Bald Eagle Area 2.