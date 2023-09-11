HYDE — Kaylie Brown scored with 6:42 left in regulation to tie the game with Bellefonte 1-1 and send it to overtime Monday at the Bison Sports Complex. Kira Knox assisted on the goal.
Neither team could find the back of the net in extra time and the match ended in the 1-1 double overtime tie.
The game was scoreless until Madyson Miller made it 1-0 with 10:25 left to play.
Mia Helsel made four saves for Clearfield, which is now 3-3-1 on the season.
Bellefonte won the JV game 1-0.
Clearfield hosts Penns Valley on Wednesday.
Bellefonte 1, Clearfield 1, 2 OT
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Madyson Miller, B, (Angelina Kasak), 69:35.
2. Kaylie Brown, C, (Kira Knox), 73:18.
Shots: Bellefonte 5, Clearfield 12.
Saves: Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 11, Clearfield (Mia Helsel) 4.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 4, Clearfield 6.