HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield girls soccer team defeated host Huntingdon 8-1 on Monday evening.
Elle Smith scored three goals and added three assists to lead the Lady Bison. Smith now has 165 career goals, moving her one ahead of Brockway’s Channelle Britton for third on the District 9 all-time scoring list. Karns City’s Brittni Grenninger (194) and Lesley Ann Barnhart (186) are believed to be the top two career goal leaders in D-9.
Alayna Winters added two goals and an assist, while Riley Ryen, McKenna Lanager and Mia Smith all scored a goal. Mia Helsel assisted on Mia Smith’s tally.
Cayleigh Walker made three saves for Clearfield, which improved to 14-2 overall and 12-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Wednesday, hosting Penns Valley.
Clearfield 8, Huntingdon 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 19:25.
2. Riley Ryen, C, (Smith), 22:01.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 23:45.
4. Alayna Winters, C, (Smith), 36:14.
Second Half
5. McKenna Lanager, C, (Winters), 62:09.
6. Mia Smith, C, (Mia Helsel), 65:02.
7. Ella Haffey, H, (Huntingdon), 66:14.
8. E. Smith, C, (unassisted), 66:43.
9. Winters, C, (E. Smith), 77:34.
Shots: Clearfield 24, Huntingdon 4.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 3, Huntingdon (Milly Millar) 16.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 9, Huntingdon 0.