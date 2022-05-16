HYDE — The Clearfield softball team took two from Penns Valley on Monday. The Lady Bison won the first game 4-0 and took the second by a 7-6 decision.
The first game was a continuation of a suspended contest from Friday.
Emma Hipps tossed a no-hitter against the Lady Rams in Game 1, walking one batter and striking out 19.
Hipps, Alexis Bumbarger, Ruby Singleton, Alexis Benton and Kylee Hertlein all had two hits for Clearfield.
Hipps had a triple and Bumbarger smacked a double.
Hipps scored two runs, while Lauren Ressler had two RBIs.
In Game 2, the Lady Bison needed to score a run in the bottom of the sixth to pull out the one-run victory. Singleton led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
Singleton led the Lady Bison in hits with three. Hipps blasted two home runs, scored three times and knocked in three.
Alaina Fedder pitched the first four innings for the Lady Bison in Game 2. She allowed four earned runs on seven hits.
Hipps tossed the final three innings to get the win. She did not allow a hit and struck out eight batters.
Hipps ended up throwing 10 innings against the Lady Rams, striking out 27 batters and not giving up a hit.
Clearfield improved to 16-2 overall and finished its Mountain League slate at 13-1.
The Lady Bison are back in action today at Central Mountain.
Game 1
Clearfield—4
Hipps p 4220, Bumbarger 3b 4120, Singleton cf 4121, Ressler c-1b 3002, Fedder 1b-ss 3001, Benton rf 4020, Hertlein ss-2b 4020, Twigg lf 3000, Houser 2b 2000, Bender c 1000. Totals: 32-4-10-4.
Penns Valley—0
Dinges rf 2000, Webb 2b 2000, McMurtrie 2b 1000, Winkelblech 3b 3000, Von Heyst ss 3000, Coursen c 3000, Baumgardner p 3000, Brooks cf 3000, Davis 1b 2000, Reed dp 2000, Riddle (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 24-0-0-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 102 000 1—4 10 2
Penns Valley 000 000 0—0 0 2
Errors—Fedder, Houser; Brooks, McMurtrie. LOB—Clearfield 9, Penns Valley 4. 2B—Bumbarger. 3B—Hipps. SF—Fedder. SB—Hipps, Singleton 3; Dinges. CS—Bumbarger.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 19 SO.
Penns Valley: Baumgardner—7 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
WP—Hipps (14-1). LP—Baumgardner.
Game 2
Penns Valley—6
Dinges 4010, Baumgardner 4011, Von Heyst 3110, Winkelblech 2001, Coursen 4010, Reed 3211, Davis 0000, McMurtrie 3210, Brooks 3000, Riddle 2111. Totals: 28-6-7-4.
Clearfield—7
Singleton cf 4330, Hipps ss 2323, Ressler 1b 4110, Bender c 4010, Fedder p- ss 4000, Bumbarger 3b 3011, Benton rf 2010, Hertlein 2b 3010, Twigg lf 3010, Cole ph 0000. Totals: 29-7-11-4.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 032 100 0—6 7 4
Clearfield 202 201 x—7 11 2
Errors—Dinges 2, Von Heyst, Reed; Hipps, Singleton. LOB—Penns Valley 7, Clearfield 7. DP—Penns Valley. 2B—Von Heyst, Baumgardner; Singleton. HR—Reed; Hipps 2. SAC—Benton. HBP—Riddle. SB—Dinges.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Baumgardner—6 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Clearfield: Fedder—4 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Hipps—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Hipps (15-1). LP—Baumgardner.