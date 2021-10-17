HOUTZDALE — The Clearfield volleyball team swept Moshannon Valley Saturday, winning with scores of 25-11. 25-23 and 25-18.
Addy Ruiz led the Lady Bison at the net with 14 kills and three blocks. Hannah Glunt recorded 14 service points, including five aces, to go with 18 assists and six kills.
Olivia Bender added 10 service points, including five aces. Gabby Henry notched four kills and four service points, Alaina Fedder picked up six service points and seven assists and Olivia Rowles added four kills.
Lauren Ressler registered 14 digs, seven service points and two aces.
“I was happy with how the girls played today,” Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor said. “We were down three starters, but the other girls stepped up and did the job, and that’s a credit to them because of how they keep working hard in practice.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday at Huntingdon.
Mo Valley travels to St. Joseph’s Academy today.