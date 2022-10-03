BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield volleyball team swept host Brookville on Monday evening, winning by scores of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-19.
Hannah Glunt led the Lady Bison with 18 service points, including nine aces, and 17 assists. Gabby Henry added eight service points and recorded four kills.
Sam Campolong notched seven service points and three kills, while Addy Ruiz collected six service points and four kills. Alaina Fedder picked up 11 digs.
The Lady Bison improved to 5-7 overall.
Clearfield won the JV match 25-23 and 25-22.
The Lady Bison travel to Bald Eagle Area today.