PUNXSUTAWNEY — Emma Hipps tossed 5 2/3 perfect innings and Ruby Singleton scored the game’s only run as the Clearfield softball team blanked host Punxsutawney 1-0 on Monday.
Hipps set down the first 17 batters she faced before Sydney Hoffman’s bloop single with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hipps allowed two hits in seven innings to record her fourth consecutive shutout.
Singleton led off with a single, moved to second on a Hipps’ base hit and advanced to third when Olivia Bender drew a one-out walk. She then scored when Alaina Fedder reached on an error.
Singleton and Alexis Bumbarger each had two hits for the Lady Bison, who improved to 6-0.
Clearfield is back in action today at Hollidaysburg.
Clearfield—1
Singleton cf 4120, Hipps p 3010, Ressler 1b 4010, Bender c 2010, Fedder ss 3001, Benton rf 3000, Hertlein 2b 3000, Bumbarger 3b 2020, Cole dp 1000, Twigg (flex) lf 1000. Totals: 26-1-7-1.
Punxsutawney—0
Dobbins 3000, K. Young 3000, Powell 3000, Toven 3010, B. Young 3000, Poole 2000, Guidice 2000, Hergert 2000, Hoffman 2010. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 100 000 0—1 7 0
Punxsutawney 000 000 0—0 2 2
Errors—Hergert, B. Young. LOB—Clearfield 8, Punxsutawney 2. SAC—Twigg. SB—Hipps.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 SO.
Punxsutawney: Toven—7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Hipps (6-0). LP—Toven.