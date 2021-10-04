HOLLIDAYSBURG — Elle Smith scored four goals and Clearfield keeper Allison Shipley stopped all nine shots she faced to lead the Lady Bison to a 6-0 victory Monday over host Hollidaysburg.
Smith scored two goals in the first half and two in the second. Teammate Emma Hipps netted the Lady Bison’s first goal just 1:13 into the game and tacked on the final tally at 68:48. She also assisted on one of Smith’s goals.
Abby Ryan, Riley Ryen and Lydia Brown also had assists.
Clearfield improved to 12-0 and 9-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Wednesday, hosting Bald Eagle Area.
Clearfield 6, Hollidaysburg 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (Abby Ryan), 1:13.
2. Elle Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 11:06.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 23:55.
Second Half
4. Smith, C, (unassisted), 48:35.
5. Smith, C, (Hipps), 63:32.
6. Hipps, C, (Lydia Brown), 68:48.
Shots: Clearfield 12, Hollidaysburg 9.
Saves: Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 9, Hollidaysburg (Sophia Blescior 2, Natalie Foster 4) 6,
Corner kicks: Clearfield 6, Hollidaysburg 2.