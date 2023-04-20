HYDE — A pair of Bald Eagle Area pitchers tossed a five-inning 1-hitter against Clearfield on Thursday in an 11-0 victory.
Sierra Albright and Casey Angellotti combined on the shortened shutout, striking out eight Lady Bison and walking one.
Ruby Singleton had the lone Lady Bison hit.
Clearfield, which fell to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the Mountain League, is back in action Monday, playing host to Hollidaysburg.
Bald Eagle Area—11
Eckert 4001, Thompson 3333, Housel 4211, Stere 3113, King 4001, Habovick 2001, Baney 3110, Uberti 2110, Boone 1110, Albright 1010, Angellotti 0200. Totals: 27-11-9-10.
Clearfield—0
Singleton 2010, Heyward 2000, Fedder 2000, Twigg 2000, campolong 1000, Siegel 2000, Gardner 2000, Houser 2000, Billotte 0000. Totals: 15-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
BEA 002 54—11 9 0
Clearfield 000 00— 0 1 5
Errors—Heyward, Campolong 2, Gardner, Houser. LOB—Bald Eagle Area—6, Clearfield 3. 2B—Thompson. 3B—Baney. HR—Stere. SAC—Albright. SF—Habovick. HBP—Billotte (by Albright). SB—Housel; Singleton.
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Albright—4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Angellotti—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Fedder—7 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Albright. LP—Fedder (3-3).