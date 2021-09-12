BROOKVILLE — The Clearfield girls soccer team exploded for three second-half goals in 94 seconds Saturday to pull away from host Brookville in a 7-0 win.
Leading 1-0, Elle Smith scored at 50:15 and again at 51:28 before assisting on Alayna Winters’ tally at 51:49.
Smith scored four goals in the game, giving her 11 on the season and 85 in her career to put her one behind Raquel Grice on the program’s career leader list.
Emma Hipps added a goal and a assist, while Kaylie Brown netted her first varsity goal.
Taylor Hudson and Allison Shipley combined on the shutout, stopping both shots they faced.
Clearfield (3-0) is back in action today, playing host to DuBois.
Clearfield 7, Brookville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (penalty kick), 6:09.
Second Half
2. Smith, C, (unassisted), 50:15.
3. Smith, C, (Emma Hipps), 51:28.
4. Alayna Winters, C, (Smith), 51:49.
5. Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 57:27.
6. Smith, C, (direct kick), 71:51.
7. Kaylie Brown, C, (unassisted), 76:40.
Shots: Clearfield 18, Brookville 2.
Saves: Clearfield (Taylor Hudson 0, Allison Shipley 2) 2, Brookville (Jordan Cook) 11.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, Brookville 0.