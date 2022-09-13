HYDE — The Clearfield girl soccer team had to deal with a stubborn crossbar and stingy keeper in Tuesday’s Mountain League matchup with Bald Eagle Area at the Bison Sports Complex.
But in the end, the relentless Lady Bison offense broke through for a 3-0 victory.
Clearfield had 18 shots on goal in the game, but Lady Eagle keeper Angelina Grieb was in position to make 15 saves and got a little help from the crossbar behind her as the Lady Bison hit the iron four times in the game.
“Their keeper did a nice job,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “We kicked a lot right to her and hit the crossbar four times, but we stayed patient with it and kept taking quality shots. The girls did a good job.
“We got frustrated at times and wanted to go forward too much, but we settled down more in the second half and passed it around. But you can’t take anything away from their keeper. She did a nice job, positioned her body well and made some good saves.”
Grieb stopped all but one Lady Bison shot in the first half.
The one was she was unable to corral was an Elle Smith penalty kick at 34:12. Smith was tripped in the box as she was gliding across the front of the net with the ball.
Smith nearly scored on a corner kick at the 29-minute mark, but her header found the crossbar and went out of play.
A little over two minutes later, Smith fed Alayna Winters, who fired a shot that banged off the iron. Moments later the Lady Bison almost scored off a double header on another corner when Smith headed the ball to Alayna Ryan, who headed the ball off the crossbar in what looked like a replay of the earlier corner kick.
Grieb also made a sliding stop of another Winters shot late in the first half.
The game remained 1-0 until the 60:47 mark of the second half when Smith found an opening in the stout BEA defense and hit a rocket from 30 yards out that went over the head of Grieb but under the crossbar.
“She was on the 32 and just hit a rope right into the back,” Winters said. “That was a nice shot, but that keeper made some really good saves.”
Smith figured in the final Lady Bison goal as well when her pinpoint pass sprung Riley Ryen, who split a pair of BEA defenders and fired the ball past Grieb to make it 3-0 with a little over 10 minutes to play.
“It didn’t feel comfortable until it was 3-0,” Winters said. “A 2-goal lead is nothing. But that gave us some breathing room.”
While Winters may not have felt comfortable until Ryen’s goal, he certainly had to feel confident with keeper Cayleigh Walker and the Lady Bison defense keeping BEA largely away from the net for most of the game.
BEA did have a couple nice runs into the Clearfield end, but only fired off one shot on goal in the game, which Walker handled. Walker was also key to the Lady Bison defense ... and offense, as a security blanket to drop the ball to when the back line was under pressure and as a distributor when the opportunity presented itself.
“It is so nice having Walker back there and being able to play the ball back to her,” Winters said. “She has decent foot skills and we trust her decisions. And her clearances dictate how our offense goes.
“She’s getting better at knowing when she needs to just get it out of her end and just blast it, or when she can just play it back to Emily (McCracken) or Grace (Natoli) if they dump it back to her. Our backs are trusting that she’s there and they trust her foot skills.”
Clearfield improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain League, while dealing BEA its first loss of the season.
The Lady Bison are back in action Thursday at Tyrone.
Clearfield 3, Bald Eagle Area 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (penalty kick), 34:12.
Second Half
2. Smith, C, (unassisted), 60:47.
3. Riley Ryen, C, (Smith), 69:54.
Shots: Bald Eagle Area 1, Clearfield 18.
Saves: Bald Eagle Area ( Angelina Grieb) 15, Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 1.
Corner kicks: Bald Eagle Area 2, Clearfield 6.