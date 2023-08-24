HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team went 18-3 last season, capturing another Mountain League title with an undefeated 14-0 league record, winning its second District 9 crown in three seasons and picking up its first-ever victory in the PIAA Tournament with a resounding 7-0 shutout of Central.
The Lady Bison fell to eventual class 2A runner-up General McLane 3-0 in the PIAA quarterfinals, but certainly put their stamp on the program as the first to win a state playoff game.
Clearfield lost six players to graduation from that squad, but Lady Bison head coach Todd Winters is hoping the returners and newcomers learned from their predecessors.
“Last season was a special season for the girls soccer program, capturing that first round state playoff win,” Winters said. “The girls that graduated will surely be missed. Hopefully, the younger girls that watched the progress of the girls in our program continue to progress with their skills.”
Clearfield lost its all-time leading scorer in Elle Smith, who ended her storied career with 180 goals, as well as Riley Ryen, whose 78 assists is the all-time benchmark for the Lady Bison program. Megan Hamm, McKenna Lanager, Abby Ryan and Cara Turner are also key losses for the Lady Bison.
“Elle will continue her soccer career at IUP and play in the PSAC West, and Megan will be playing at Gannon,” Winters said. “Those two, along with Cara Turner, Abby Ryan, Riley Ryen, and McKenna Lanager helped create a strong team.”
While Clearfield certainly lost quite a bit of firepower, it does still welcome back eight letterwinners in seniors Kaylie Brown, Kira Knox, Emily McCracken, Grace Natoli, Cayleigh Walker and Alayna Winters, and sophomores Mia Helsel and Mia Smith.
“We have a nice group of returning letterwinners, which will help the younger girls moving up transition in,” Winters said. “Alayna, Emily, Grace, Mia Smith and Kaylie Brown bring a lot of varsity experience to the team. Unfortunately, we lost our returning varsity keeper, Cayleigh Walker, to an off-season injury.
“We look for a lot of leadership to come from this group of girls. They will have to take command of communication on the field.”
The Lady Bison also have juniors Olivia Mitchell and Katie Peacock on the team as well as sophomores Maycee English, Elia Evilsizor, Ruby Hallman, Abrielle Hodanish, Myleigh Hudson, Khloe Lanich and Sadie Ryan and freshmen Claudia Bailey, Sophia Campolong, Molly Coble, Madyson Hoover, Breonna Taylor and Carsyn Walker to help fill some spots in the rotation and provide depth. Winters says the newcomers are fitting in quite well.
“We are fortunate to have a nice group of sophomores and a group of talented freshman coming in,” Winters said. (Assistant coach) Jayme Spence does a nice job creating activities that have the girls working together that has created a lot of team unity.”
Many of the youngsters are in the mix to see quality time on defense along with multi-year letterwinner Natoli, who will anchor the back line.
“Grace Natoli and will be one of our center backs, and she will have to do a lot of on the field communication,” Winters said. “Other potential backs will be Claudia Bailey, Khloe Lanich, Breonna Taylor, Ruby Hallman, and Abe Hodanish.”
That group will be key as the Lady Bison break in a new keeper in Helsel.
“We plan on having Mia Helsel taking over the keeper responsibilities,” Winters said. “Mia has been doing a nice job in our practices and I would expect the more game experience she has the better she will become.”
Winters says McCracken will be moved up from defense to midfield to join Mia Smith, Peacock, Brown and Knox, while Alayna Winters and Hudson will see most of the time at forward.
Winters scored 17 goals last season with Brown recording five and Mia Smith notching four.
“It will take some game experience to see where the girls end up on the field,” coach Winters said. “It will be interesting to see what girls rise to the challenge.”
Clearfield will be competing in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference this season and will see plenty of the familiar Mountain League foes, who also joined the LHAC, on the schedule. But the Lady Bison will also get to experience new opponents like Bishop Guilfoyle, Central Cambria and Richland.
“Our goals are to put a competitive team on the field and to focus on developing our players as the season progresses,” Winters said. “We are looking forward to playing some new teams in the Laurel Highlands.
“If we can stay healthy and focus on improvement, a district title and state playoffs are definitely our programs goals.”
Clearfield opens the season Friday at 3 p.m. at the Indiana Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*Kaylie Brown, *Kira Knox, *Emily McCracken, *Grace Natoli, *Cayleigh Walker, *Alayna Winters.
Juniors
Olivia Mitchell, Katie Peacock.
Sophomores
Maycee English, Elia Evilsizor, Ruby Hallman, *Mia Helsel, Abrielle Hodanish, Myleigh Hudson, Khloe Lanich, Sadie Ryan, *Mia Smith.
Freshmen
Claudia Bailey, Sophia Campolong, Molly Coble, Madyson Hoover, Breonna Taylor, Carsyn Walker.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
25—at Indiana Tournament, 3 p.m. 26—at Indiana Tournament, noon. 28—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 30—Bishop Guilfoyle.
September
5—Central Cambria, 4 p.m. 7—at Greater Johnstown, 5:15 p.m. 11—Bellefonte. 13—Penns Valley. 19—Hollidaysburg. 20—at Central, 4 p.m. 26—at Richland. 27—Bishop Carroll, 4 p.m.
October
3—at Tyrone. 5—at Bald Eagle Area. 10—Huntingdon. 12—Philipsburg-Osceola. 17—at Bishop Guilfoyle. 19—at Bellefonte.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted