HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team rallied for a 47-43 victory over visiting Penns Valley Monday at Bison Gym.
The Lady Rams led 13-6 after one quarter and 27-18 at the break. But Clearfield took the lead with a 15-4 third quarter and went on the victory.
Riley Ryen led four players in double digits with 13 points. Hannah Glunt added 12, while Mia Helsel and Cayleigh Walker netted 10 apiece.
The Lady Bison went 18-of-25 from the free throw line in the game.
Clearfield improved to 10-11 overall and evened its Mountain League mark at 7-7.
The Lady Bison return to action Feb. 14 at DuBois.
Penns Valley—43
Emel 4 2-2 10, McMurtrie 3 2-3 10, A. Dinges 1 2-4 5, S. Dinges 7 0-2 14, Romig 0 0-0 0, E. Dinges 2 0-2 4, Dobson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6-13 43.
Clearfield—47
Glunt 3 6-7 12, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 3 4-8 10, Ryen 3 5-6 13, Helsel 3 3-4 10, Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 18-25 47.
Three-pointers: McMurtrie 2, A. Dinges; Ryen 2, Helsel.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 13 14 4 12—43
Clearfield 6 12 15 14—47