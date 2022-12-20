HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team rallied for a 42-35 victory over visiting Bald Eagle Area Tuesday at Bison Gym.
The Lady Eagles held a 26-18 lead at the half and were up 30-29 after three. But the Lady Bison outscored the visitors 13-5 in the fourth to take the victory.
Hannah Glunt scored seven of her team-high 18 in the decisive fourth, while Riley Ryen hit five of her six fourth-quarter free throws and finished the game with 16.
Clearfield improved to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Dec. 27, hosting Curwensville.
Bald Eagle Area—35
A. Hoover 6 1-2 13, Boone 2 1-2 5, Thompson 2 0-3 5, Habovick 2 2-2 6, Perry 2 0-2 4, Burns 1 0-2 1, E. Hoover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-13 35.
Clearfield—42
Glunt 5 5-7 18, Winters 0 1-2 1, Walker 0 4-6 4, Ryen 4 5-6 16, Helsel 1 0-0 3, Gill 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 15-23 42.
Score by Quarters
BEA 14 12 4 5—35
Clearfield 10 8 11 13—42