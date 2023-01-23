WINGATE — The Clearfield girls basketball team rallied for a 46-37 road victory Monday over Bald Eagle Area.
The Lady Eagles led 11-4 after one quarter and 20-18 at the half, but Clearfield outscored the hosts 28-17 over the final two quarters of play.
Cayleigh Walker led three Lady Bison in double figures with 13 points. Hannah Glunt added 11 and Riley Ryen netted 10.
Clearfield improved to 8-9 overall and 5-5 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Tyrone on Thursday.
Clearfield—46
Glunt 2 7-8 11, Winters 2 0-0 4, Walker 5 3-6 13, Ryen 3 1-2 10, Helsel 2 3-4 8. Totals: 14 14-20 46.
Bald Eagle Area—37
A. Hoover 3 4-4 12, Boone 1 0-0 2, Thompson 1 1-2 3, Habovick 4 4-6 13, Perry 0 0-0 0, Burns 2 2-2 7, E. Hoover 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 11-14 37.
Three-pointers: Ryen 3, Helsel; A. Hoover 2, Habovick, Burns.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 4 14 13 15—46
Bald Eagle Area 11 9 9 8—37