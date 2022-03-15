HYDE — The Clearfield softball team has a plethora of experience this season.
Five Lady Bison seniors in Olivia Bender, Alexis Bumbarger, Kylee Hertlein, Emma Hipps and Lauren Ressler have been starting since they were freshmen and already have two District 9 titles and several PIAA playoff games under their belts. And the group might have even more hardware has the 2020 season not been wiped out due to COVID.
Those five are joined by senior Alexis Benton, junior Alaina Fedder and sophomores Ruby Singleton and Anna Twigg to give head coach Derek Danver nine returning letterwinners with loads of experience.
“It makes it easy on me having as much experience as we do,” Danver said. “When we get into practice, they already know what I expect. They know the drills. They already know what we do day in and day out. It makes my job easy.”
All the experience coming back also makes the lineup decisions pretty easy, although Danver says that no one should take their starting position for granted.
“We lost one starter, one varsity player (Morgan Cheek) from last year, so we have about as much back as you can from one year to the next,” Danver said. “But nothing is a guarantee. They come in here. They compete. Some of the other girls have been working all summer and all fall and continue to push the girls that have been starters for years.
“Nothing is ever set in stone and there are some girls that have made some huge improvements over the past year that will be competing for playing time.”
Some of the newcomers will likely get a chance to make an impact but with the wealth of talented returning starters on the squad, they may not get quite as much playing time as they’d like — yet.
“That’s something that’s important for these younger girls to understand,” Danver said. “Some of them may be frustrated if they don’t get as much playing time as they want or maybe in prior years they would have gotten more time. But they have to understand that we have an extremely veteran team. We have a ton of seniors. So the younger girls need to stay positive. They need to continue to work because there will be a lot of positions opening next year. Their turn is coming.”
Hipps, the reigning Progressland Player of the Year, is back in her role as workhorse in the circle and one of the Lady Bison run producers. Hipps led Progressland in ERA (1.90), strikeouts (232), complete games (19) and shutouts (6) last season. She could get spelled from time-time-time in the circle by Bender or Fedder.
“Obviously Emma is our No. 1 in the circle,” Danver said. “She is going to see the majority of the innings. But at the same time we don’t want to wear her down. We play a lot of games. We have some back-to-back, so there could be some times we need to give her a rest.
“And we have Olivia Bender who’s pitched a few (varsity) games and been successful, and we have Alaina Fedder, who has been a pitcher all her life. So those two could see some time as well.
“But Emma truly gives you the ability to win any game as long as we can put some other things together as a team ... score some runs and make plays behind her.”
And putting runs up shouldn’t be too much of a problem with Bender, Hipps, Ressler and Fedder in the lineup. But Danver thinks every one of his starters will make significant offensive contributions.
Last season, Hipps hit .375 with 10 home runs, 32 runs and 22 RBIs. Bender averaged .318 with six homers and 21 RBIs. Ressler racked up 33 hits, including a Progressland-best 15 doubles, batting .471 with 23 RBIs. Fedder hit safely in 13 of the Lady Bison’s final 14 games.
“”You can look top to bottom and expect big things from all our starters,” he said. “Obviously, Ressler has been extremely successful at the plate the last few years. Hipps has shown power and hit for high averages. Olivia Bender, same thing.
“Alaina Fedder came on at the end of last year. Alexis Benton has been hitting the ball. I’m looking for Kylee Hertlein to have a breakout year. She’s looked better than I’ve ever seen this winter pounding the ball. From top to bottom we could be an explosive offense.”
Bender will also be a big key to Clearfield’s success in her role behind the plate.
“Having Livi behind the plate ... her and Emma have a connection. They’re great friends on and off the field,” Danver said. “They kind of have their own thing going on there. The pitcher-catcher combo. I think Livi knows how to calm Emma down in situations or how to talk to her to get her through something. So having Livi back there is huge.”
While Danver and the Lady Bison have not set concrete goals, he says he’s sure his squad is aiming pretty high.
“We haven’t discussed goals yet. That is something we always do before the first game of the year,” Danver said. “But I know where their heads are at. They know they can compete and battle with any team. I think their goal is to continue to be successful, build on what they’ve done and make it even further than they have before.”
Clearfield is set to open the season March 29 at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Roster
Seniors
Alexis Benton, Olivia Bender, Alexis Bumbarger, Alexis Cole, Kylee Hertlein, Emma Hipps, Lauren Ressler, Alexis Seyler.
Junior
Alaina Fedder, Ava Lynch.
Sophomores
Paige Houser, Ruby Singleton, Anna Twigg.
Freshmen
Taylor Blantz, Eve Siegel.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
March
29—at Philipsburg-Osceola.
April
1—Hollidaysburg. 4—at Bald Eagle Area. 7—Tyrone. 12—at Bellefonte. 13—at Huntingdon. 18—Penns Valley. 21—Philipsburg-Osceola. 25—at Punxsutawney. 26—at Hollidaysburg. 28—Bald Eagle Area. 30—at Portage Tournament, TBA.
May
2—at Tyrone. 5—Bellefonte. 9—St. Marys. 10—Huntingdon. 13—at Penns Valley. 17—at Central Mountain. 18—DuBois.
Games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.