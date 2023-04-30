PORTAGE — The Clearfield softball team went 1-1 Saturday at the Portage Tournament.
The Lady Bison lost the opener to Central Cambria 4-0, but came back to take Game 2 by a 17-0 decision over Rockwood.
Clearfield only had two hits against Central Cambria, both by Aevril Hayward.
The Lady Bison rebounded to pound out 20 hits against Rockwood.
Ruby Singleton was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.
Alexus Green went 3-fo-3 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs.
Alaina Fedder added two hits, including a double and a home run, and knocked in three, while Paige Houser and Madi McBride also had two hits apiece. Houser scored two runs and McBride had two RBIs. Hayward scored three runs.
Sam Campolong and Ava Lynch also blasted home runs. Campolong recorded three RBIs, while Lynch picked up two. Eve Siegel added a double.
Fedder won the second game, tossing four scoreless innings. She gave up four hits and struck out five.
Clearfield (6-7) is back in action today at Bald Eagle Area.
Game 1
Clearfield—0
Singleton ss 3000, Hayward cf 3020, Fedder p 3000, Green rf 2000, Houser 2b 2000, Lynch ph 1000, Campolong 3b 2000, Helsel 0000, Miles ph 1000, Twigg c 1000, Gardner ph 1000, McBride lf 1000, Siegel lf 1000, Billotte 1b 2000. Totals: 23-0-2-0.
Central Cambria—4
Kamzik 0100, Link 4000, Ruddek 4000, Krawcion 4000, Scott 3210, O. Janosik 3130, Blasko 2012, M. Janosik 3000, Rozsi 3011. Totals: 26-4-6-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 2 3
Central Cambria 011 110 x—4 6 0
LOB—Clearfield 3, Central Cambria 9. 2B—O. Janosik. SAC—Blasko. SB—Haward; Kamzik.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
Central Cambria: Kamzik—5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 16 S0.
WP—Kamzik. LP—Fedder.
Game 2
Clearfield—17
Singleton ss 4242, Hayward c-cf 2301, Fedder p 4123, Green dp 3233, Norris rf 1110, Houser 2b 3220, Lynch 2b 1112, Campolong 3b 2213, Siegel 3b 1010, Twigg c 0100, Gardner ph 1000, McBride lf 3122, Wisor lf 1010, Billotte 1b 3120, Hudson 1b 1000. Totals: 30-17-20-16.
Rockwood—0
Hetz 2010, Pletcher 2010, Beals 2000, Ohler 2000, Demchak 2000, Pletcher 2020, Gross 2000, Bowers 2000, Handwork 1000, Pletcher 0000. Totals: 17-0-4-0.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 113 (12)0—17 20 1
Rockwood 000 00— 0 4 2
LOB—Clearfield 7, Rockwood 5. 2B—Fedder, Green 2, Siegel, Singleton 2. HR—Campolong, Fedder, Lynch. SF—Hayward. SB—Billotte, Green 2, Hayward, Houser 3, McBride; Gross.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—4 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Rockwood: Pletcher—3 1/3 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO; Beals—2/3 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Fedder (5-6). LP—Pletcher.