SPRING MILLS — The Penns Valley girls basketball team outscored Clearfield 22-10 in the second quarter Friday evening and made that 12-point margin stand up in a 58-46 decision.
Mia Helsel led the Lady Bison with 17 points, while Cayleigh Walker netted 12.
Ann-Marie McMurtie poured in 24 for the Lady Rams.
Clearfield dipped to 6-8 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Monday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
Clearfield—46
Glunt 1 5-9 8, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 6 0-1 12, Ryen 2 2-4 7, Helsel 5 5-6 17, Jones 0 0-0 0, Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 12-20 46.
Penns Valley—58
Emez 4 0-0 9, McMurtrie 9 3-4 24, Stover 0 0-1 0, A. Dinges 2 1-3 5, S. Dinges 1 0-0 2, Fleshman 0 0-0 0, Romig 0 1-2 1, E. Dinges 3 3-5 10, Dobson 2 3-4 7. Totals: 21 11-19 58.
Three-pointers: Helsel 2, Glunt, Ryen; McMurtrie 3, Emez, E. Dinges.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 12 10 16 8—46
Penns Valley 12 22 12 12—58