HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell to host Hollidaysburg 60-31 on Saturday.
The Lady Tigers surged to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and held a 41-15 advantage at the half.
Hannah Glunt and Riley Ryen paced the Lady Bison with seven points apiece.
Clearfield slipped to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Bald Eagle Area Tuesday.
Clearfield—31
Glunt 1 5-5 7, Winters 2 0-0 5, Walker 3 0-0 6, Ryen 3 0-0 7, Helsel 2 0-0 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-5 31.
Hollidaysburg—60
Hatajik 6 2-3 14, S. Lear 6 2-2 14, Steiner 1 0-0 2, Stitt 2 1-3 5, DiPangrazio 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Yohn 3 0-0 6, Vent 3 2-3 8, Frazier 0 0-0 0, Weimert 2 3-4 7, Lenhart 0 0-0 0, Sidney 0 0-0 0, K. Lear 0 0-0 0, Brick 0 0-0 0, Quigley 0 0-0 0, Padamonsky 0 0-0 0. Totals:25 10-15 60.
Three-pointers: Winters, Ryen, Helsel 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 5 10 3 13—31
Hollidaysburg 18 23 12 7—60