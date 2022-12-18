HOLLIDAYSBURG — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell to host Hollidaysburg 60-31 on Saturday.

The Lady Tigers surged to an 18-5 lead after one quarter and held a 41-15 advantage at the half.

Hannah Glunt and Riley Ryen paced the Lady Bison with seven points apiece.

Clearfield slipped to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain League.

The Lady Bison host Bald Eagle Area Tuesday.

Clearfield—31

Glunt 1 5-5 7, Winters 2 0-0 5, Walker 3 0-0 6, Ryen 3 0-0 7, Helsel 2 0-0 6, Jones 0 0-0 0, Gill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 5-5 31.

Hollidaysburg—60

Hatajik 6 2-3 14, S. Lear 6 2-2 14, Steiner 1 0-0 2, Stitt 2 1-3 5, DiPangrazio 1 0-0 2, Shoemaker 1 0-0 2, Yohn 3 0-0 6, Vent 3 2-3 8, Frazier 0 0-0 0, Weimert 2 3-4 7, Lenhart 0 0-0 0, Sidney 0 0-0 0, K. Lear 0 0-0 0, Brick 0 0-0 0, Quigley 0 0-0 0, Padamonsky 0 0-0 0. Totals:25 10-15 60.

Three-pointers: Winters, Ryen, Helsel 2.

Score by Quarters

Clearfield 5 10 3 13—31

Hollidaysburg 18 23 12 7—60

Tags

Trending Food Videos