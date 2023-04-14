SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield softball team dropped a 4-1 decision to host Penns Valley on Friday.
The Lady Bison scored the first run of the game in the top of the first. Penns Valley tied it in the second and tacked on three in the bottom of the sixth to break the tie.
Ruby Singleton had a triple and scored for the Lady Bison, who got a double from Aevril Hayward and singles by Alaina Fedder and Eve Siegel.
Fedder, who had the Clearfield RBI, took the loss in the circle. She pitched six innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits, while walking two batters and striking out three.
Clearfield slipped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Monday at Bradford.
Clearfield—1
Singleton cf 3110, Heyward ss 3010, Fedder p 3011, Twigg c 3000, Campolong 3b 3000, Siegel rf 3010, Gardner dp 2000, Houser ph 1000, McBride lf 2000, Billotte 1b 2000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Penns Valley—4
Dinges cf 4011, Webb 1b 3000, Bumgardner p 3020, A. Dinges ss 2000, Coursen c 3000, Stover 3b 2100, E. Dinges 2b 3220, Riddle ;f 2000, Bowen lf 1111, Brooks rf 3000. Totals: 26-4-7-4.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 100 000 0—1 4 2
Penns Valley 010 003 x—4 7 0
2B—Hayward; Brooks. 3B—Singleton; Bumgardner. SB—A. Dinges, E. Dinges.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Penns Valley: Bumgardner—7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 SO.
WP—Bumgardner. LP—Fedder (2-2).