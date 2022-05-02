TYRONE — The Clearfield softball team dropped its first game of the season Monday, falling to host Tyrone by an 8-3 score.
Tyrone outhit the the Lady Bison 8-7.
Olivia Bender and Lauren Ressler each had two hits and scored one run for Clearfield. Bender had a double and an RBI.
Emma Hipps took the loss. She allowed eight runs (five earned) on eight hits, while walking four batters and striking out nine.
Clearfield dropped to 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Hollidaysburg today.
Clearfield—3
Singleton cf 4010, Hipps p 3000, Ressler 1b 4120, Bender c 3121, Fedder ss 4000, Benton rf 2000, Hertlein 2b 2001, Bumbarger 3b 3010, Cole dp 2010, Twigg (flex) lf 0100. Totals: 27-3-7-2.
Tyrone—8
Pearson c 3010, K. Brodzina 2b 4000, M. Brodzina ss 3420, M. Tuskovich 1b 1200, Beeman lf 3123, Sa. Shaw dp 3012, T. Tuskovich cf 3013, Lingenfelter rf 3000, Rockwell p 3110, Su. Shaw (flex) 3b 0000. Totals: 26-8-8-8.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 200 1—3 7 1
Tyrone 302 012 x—8 8 0
Errors—Fedder. LOB—Clearfield 8, Tyrone 7. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Bender; Sa. Shaw. SAC—Cole. SB—Pearson, M. Brodzina 3, Rockwell. HBP—Bender (by Rockwell), Benton (by Rockwell); Pearson (by Hipps), M. Tuskovich 2 (by Hipps). PB—Bender.
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—6 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 9 SO.
Tyrone: Rockwell—7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Rockwell.LP—Hipps (9-1).