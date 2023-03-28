BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield softball team opened its season Tuesday with a 10-3 road loss to Bellefonte.
Ruby Singleton led the Lady Bison with three hits, including a double, and an RBI. Hailey Billotte added a triple and scored a run.
Alaina Fedder had two hits for Clearfield. She also took the loss in the circle, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits in six innings of work.
The Lady Bison are back in action Friday at Hollidaysburg.
Clearfield—3
Singleton cf 4131, Hayward ss 3111, Fedder p 4021, Uncles cr 0000, Twigg c 4000, Campolong 3b 4000, Green dp 2000, Houser pr 0000, Siegel rf 3010, Gardner 2b 2000, Helsel 0000, Moore 1000, Billotte 1b 3110, McBride (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 30-3-7-2.
Bellefonte—10
Melius ss 4220, Nau p 1300, Lose c 4134, Narehood 2b 4110, Rimmey cf 4011, Dann rf 1000, Novitsky 2120, Cotter lf 2000, Ripka 2000, Barnhart 3b 1000, Manning 2100, Brown 1b 3121. Totals: 30-10-11-6.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 200 010 0— 3 7 6
Bellefonte 302 320 x—10 11 1
Errors—Brown; Hayward 3, Fedder Campolong, Twigg. 2B—Singleton; Melius, Lose. 3B—Billotte.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—6 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO.
Bellefonte: Nau—4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Clarkson—3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Nau. LP—Fedder (0-1). Save—Clarkson.