HYDE — The Clearfield volleyball team fell in four sets to Huntingdon on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats won 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-18.
Lauren Ressler recorded 14 service points and 19 digs, while Hannah Glunt notched 23 assists and eight service points.
Ruby Singleton had 11 kills, Olivia Bender picked up 10 kills and 13 service points, and Alaina Fedder added 10 service points.
Clearfield dipped to 2-5 with the loss.
The Lady Bison jayvee fell 25-8, 13-25 and 15-12 to slip to 5-2.
Clearfield returns to action Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area.