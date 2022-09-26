DUBOIS — The Clearfield girls soccer team lost for the first time this season, falling to host DuBois 3-1.

The Lady Bison’s last regular season loss came on Sept. 23, 2020 when they fell to Huntingdon by a 4-3 score.

Clearfield outshot the Lady Beavers 10-5 and held a 15-2 advantage in corner kicks, but after Mia’s Smith opening goal at 8:25 they were unable to find the back of the net again.

Emily Graeca tied the game at 13:57 and Leah McFadden put DuBois on top 2-1 at 38:12. Both goals were assisted by Rachel Sickeri.

Kaitlynm McGahey added an insurance goal for DuBois at 73:19.

Clearfield slipped to 8-1 with the loss.

The Lady Bison are back in action today at Penns Valley.

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Mia Smith, C, (unassisted), 8:25

2. Emily Graeca, D, (Rachel Sickeri), 13:57.

3. Leah Mcfadden, D, (Sickeri), 38:12.

Second Half

4. Kaitlynm McGahey, D, (unassisted), 73:19.

Shots: Clearfield 10, DuBois 5

Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 2. DuBois (Jasmine Carney) 9.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 15, DuBois 2.

