DUBOIS — The Clearfield girls soccer team lost for the first time this season, falling to host DuBois 3-1.
The Lady Bison’s last regular season loss came on Sept. 23, 2020 when they fell to Huntingdon by a 4-3 score.
Clearfield outshot the Lady Beavers 10-5 and held a 15-2 advantage in corner kicks, but after Mia’s Smith opening goal at 8:25 they were unable to find the back of the net again.
Emily Graeca tied the game at 13:57 and Leah McFadden put DuBois on top 2-1 at 38:12. Both goals were assisted by Rachel Sickeri.
Kaitlynm McGahey added an insurance goal for DuBois at 73:19.
Clearfield slipped to 8-1 with the loss.
The Lady Bison are back in action today at Penns Valley.
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Mia Smith, C, (unassisted), 8:25
2. Emily Graeca, D, (Rachel Sickeri), 13:57.
3. Leah Mcfadden, D, (Sickeri), 38:12.
Second Half
4. Kaitlynm McGahey, D, (unassisted), 73:19.
Shots: Clearfield 10, DuBois 5
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 2. DuBois (Jasmine Carney) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 15, DuBois 2.