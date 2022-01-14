HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell to visiting Penns Valley 45-37 in overtime Friday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
The Lady Rams outscored the hosts 8-0 in the final frame to secure the win.
Emma Hipps led the Lady Bison with 12 points, while Alayna Winters netted nine and Hannah Glunt scored eight.
Clearfield dropped to 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Monday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.
Penns Valley—45
McMurtrie 2 2-2 6, Snide 0 0-2 0, Dinges 1 3-8 5, Romig 2 0-2 4, Goodwin 2 2-6 2, Winkelblech 8 0-2 19, Emel 2 0-0 5, Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Dobson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-20 45.
Clearfield—37
Glunt 2 3-8 8, Winters 3 2-5 9, Walker 1 3-4 5, Ryen 1 1-1 3, Hipps 4 3-12 12, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 12-30 37.
Three-pointers: Winkelblech 3, Emel; Glunt, Winters, Hipps.
Score by Quarters
Penns Valley 5 15 12 7 6—45
Clearfield 12 11 7 7 0—37