HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell to visiting Penns Valley 45-37 in overtime Friday evening at Bison Gymnasium.

The Lady Rams outscored the hosts 8-0 in the final frame to secure the win.

Emma Hipps led the Lady Bison with 12 points, while Alayna Winters netted nine and Hannah Glunt scored eight.

Clearfield dropped to 5-7 overall and 3-4 in the Mountain League.

The Lady Bison are back in action Monday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.

Penns Valley—45

McMurtrie 2 2-2 6, Snide 0 0-2 0, Dinges 1 3-8 5, Romig 2 0-2 4, Goodwin 2 2-6 2, Winkelblech 8 0-2 19, Emel 2 0-0 5, Hopkins 0 0-0 0, Dobson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 7-20 45.

Clearfield—37

Glunt 2 3-8 8, Winters 3 2-5 9, Walker 1 3-4 5, Ryen 1 1-1 3, Hipps 4 3-12 12, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 12-30 37.

Three-pointers: Winkelblech 3, Emel; Glunt, Winters, Hipps.

Score by Quarters

Penns Valley 5 15 12 7 6—45

Clearfield 12 11 7 7 0—37

