JOHNSTOWN — The Clearfield girls golf team finished off its Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference slate Tuesday, golfing a 170 at Sunnehanna Country Club to go 2-1 on the day,
The Lady Bison fell to host Westmont Hilltop, which shot 150, but defeated Forest Hills (170) and Bishop McCort (186).
“What an experience for our Lady Bison golf team,” Clearfield head coach Leslie Palumbo said. “This is a famous amateur golf course where Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods have played. The course was so beautiful. The fairways were not your typical feel. It almost had a spongy feel when you walked on it and looked like our putting greens.
“This course was also very long, yet our girls played so well. Our yardage is 2,559 and Sunnyhanna’s is 2,857. That’s a difference of 298 yards and equal to another par 4 hole. Plus, the heat was unbelievably hot.”
Isabella Gearhart carded a 50 to lead the Lady Bison. Her score was the third lowest of the day, trailing only Westmont’s Nora Mullen (47) and Sophia Buday (49).
Clearfield, which ended the LHAC schedule with a 13-3 record and was 13-4 overall, also got a 53 from Rowan Mattern and 67 from Hailey Miles.
“Isabella, Rowan and Hailey have been progressing so nicely this year and working so hard on their game,” Palumbo said. “Since it was terribly hot (Tuesday) and long, I give these three ladies so much credit for hanging in there and doing their best.”
The Lady Bison also hosted a tri-meet at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club on August 30, going 1-1 on the day by defeating Philipsburg-Osceola 236-239 and dropping a 229-236 decision to Hollidaysburg.
Gearhart fired a 53 to lead the Lady Bison. She was two strokes behind medallist Lexi Peacock of Hollidaysburg and a stroke back of P-O’s leading scorer, Liv Hutton.
Mattern and Miles shot 59s for the Lady Bison and Mia Helsel shot 65 to round out their scoring.
Maddyx Hampton (55), Madeline Bainey (65) and Baylie Vroman (67) also scored for the Lady Mounties.
Clearfield is back in action today at the Coudersport Invitational.
Sunnehanna results
Wesmont-Hilltop—150
Nora Mullen 47, Sophia Buday 49, Kelly Mullen 54.
Clearfield—170
Isabella Gearhart 50, Rowan Mattern 53, Hailey Miles 67. Clearfield beats Forest Hills with lowest individual score.
Forest Hills—170
Aimee Smith 53, Trista Cruley 56, Ana Spangler 61.
Bishop McCort—186
Haley Kesslak 59, Sydney Kaminsky 62, Amanda Kasisky 65.
4C results
Hollidaysburg—229
Lexi Peacock 51, Laila Panaro 57, Lucy Charles 59, Olivia Miknis 62. Other: Olivia Bisacco 70.
Clearfield—236
Isabella Gearhart 53, Hailey Miles 59, Rowan Mattern 59, Mia Helsel 65.
Philipsburg-Osceola—239
Liv Hutton 52, Maddyx Hampton 55, Madeline Bainey 65, Baylie Vroman 67. Other: Bella Minarchick 73.