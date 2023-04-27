TYRONE — The Clearfield softball team scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday to rally for a 5-4 victory over host Tyrone.
Haley Billotte and Paige Houser singled and scored in the seventh for the Lady Bison. Houser had two hits and scored two runs in the game.
Aevril Hayward was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Alexus Green added a double.
Alaina Fedder scattered eight hits in her seven innings of work. She allowed four runs (one earned), while walking two batters and striking out five.
Clearfield improved to 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Saturday at the Portage Tournament. Clearfield is scheduled to play Central Cambria in the first round.
Clearfield—5
Singleton cf 3100, Hayward ss 4142, Fedder p 4001, Gardner dp 3001, Campolong 3b 4000, Green rf 2010, Uncles 0000, Twigg c 2000, Siegel c 1000, Billotte 1b 3110, Houser 2b 3220. Totals: 29-5-8-4.
Tyrone—4
Brodzina 2b 4020, Shaw dp 4011, Pearson c 4110, Sprankle 3b 4000, Tuskovich pr 0100, Beeman cf 3120, Naylor cf 0000, Lingenfelter rf 3110, Rockwell ss 3010, E. Dibert 1b 3000, S. Shaw p 1000, L. Dibert ph 1000. Totals: 20-4-7-1.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 201 000 2—5 7 2
Tyrone 001 012 0—4 7 1
2B—Hayward 2, Green; Brodzina. 3B—Pearson. SB—Singleton, Hayward 2, Billotte, Houser; Shaw.
Pitching
Clearfield: Fedder—7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Tyrone: S.Shaw—7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Fedder (4-5). LP—S. Shaw.