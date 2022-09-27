SPRING MILLS — Riley Ryen broke a 2-2 tie with less than seven minutes left in regulation to send the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory Tuesday against host Penns Valley.
Elle Smith, who scored twice in the first half to give the Lady Bison a 2-0 lead, carried the ball to the end line before crossing the ball to the 6 where Ryen was waiting to tap in the game winner.
Penns Valley’s Nikki Denger converted a penalty kick at 28:23 to cut the hosts deficit to 2-1, while Elle Dinges tied the game at 55:00.
Clearfield held a 16-6 advantage on shots on goal and took six corner kicks to the Lady Rams’ three.
The Lady Bison improved to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield travels to Philipsburg-Osceola on Thursday.
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Elle Smith, C, (Riley Ryen), 12:25.
2. Smith, C, (unassisted), 27:31.
3. Nikki Denger, PV, (penalty kick), 28:23.
Second Half
4. Elle Dinges, PV, (Ceci Falls), 55:00.
5. Riley Ryen, C, (Smith), 73:03.
Saves: Clearfield 16, Penns Valley 6.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 4, Penns Valley (Avery Dinges) 13.
Corner Kicks: Clearfield 6, Penns Valley 3.