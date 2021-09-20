DUBOIS — The Clearfield girls tennis team edged host DuBois 4-3 on Monday.
The Top 3 Lady Bison singles players all won in straight sets.
Lindsey Kerlin (6-3, 7-5), Peyton Reese (6-3, 6-4) and Lauryn Kitchen (6-1, 6-2) all picked up victories. Kerlin and Reese also teamed win No. 1 doubles, taking a 7-3 tiebreaker.
The Lady Bison are back in the court Wednesday at Huntingdon.
Clearfield 4, DuBois 3
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Grace Askey, D, 6-3, 7-5.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Cassie Lanzoni, D, 6-3, 6-4.
3. Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Jessica Hnat, D, 6-1, 6-2.
4. Laken Lashinsky, D, def. Kate Olson, C, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kerlin/Reese, C, def. Askey/Lanzoni, D, 8-8 (7-3).
2. Hnat/Lashinsky, D, def. Kitchen/Olson, D, 8-6.
3. Maddy Brantley/Kara Miller, D, def. Sarah Catherman/Chloe Rowles, C, 8-1.