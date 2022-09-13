HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team took down DuBois 4-3 Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Lady Bison No. 1 Lindsey Kerlin scored a 6-1, 6-1 decision over DuBois Cassie Lanzoni while No. 2 Peyton Reese earned a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Laken Lashinsky.
Kerlin and Reese also teamed to score the key 8-5 victory in No. 1 doubles.
“Our doubles team of Lindsey and Peyton were able to seal the victory with a close match at the end,” Clearfield head coach Garrett Spence said. “Both played well together being their first time together this season.
“Lindsey really worked on her game this summer and it’s showing in her results. Peyton continues to play solid at No. 2 for us and was able to pull off the win tonight.”
Katelyn Olson won her No. 4 match 6-3, 6-3 over Kara Miller and teamed with Sarah Catherman in No. 2 doubles, who fell in their match.
“Sarah and Katelyn played well together in their first doubles match this year, but we have plenty to work on for districts,” Spence said. “Maddy (Johnston) and Hailey (Miles) are playing well together too. They continue to improve each time out and that’s always great to see.”
Clearfield improved to 5-1 with the win.
The Lady Bison are back in action today at Tyrone.
Clearfield 4, DuBois 3
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Laken Lashinsky, D, 7-5, 6-1.
3. Jessica Hnat, D, def. Sarah Catherman, C, 6-2, 6-3.
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Kara Miller, D, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Kerlin/Reese, C, def. Lanzoni/Laken, D, 8-5.
2. Hnat/Miller, D, def. Catherman/Olson, C, 8-3.
3. Liz Coleman/Lauren Kennedy, D.. def. Maddy Johnston/Hailey Miles, C, 8-3.