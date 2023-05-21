HYDE — Haley Billotte doubled, stole third and scored on Averil Hayward’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third inning Friday to produce the winning run in the Lady Bison’s 2-1 victory over Bradford in the regular-season finale.
The Lady Bison, who were missing three starters due to a school function, also got an RBI single from Ava Lynch. She plated Eve Siegel, who led off the second inning with a base hit.
Alaina Fedder picked up the win in the circle, tossing all seven innings and allowing just the one run on seven hits. She struck out five batters and did not issue a walk.
Clearfield is back in action May 29 at Heindl Field in the District 9 Class 4A Championship against top-seeded St. Marys.
Bradford—1
Deming ss 4020, Benson cf 3011, Persichini 2b 3000, Dougherty 3b 3000, Johnson c 3010, Craig rf 3010, Cornelius p 3010, Jackson 1b 3010, Brown lf 3100. Totals: 28-1-7-1.
Clearfield—2
Billotte 1b 3110, Hayward ss 2001, Fedder p 3010, Green c 3010, Siegel rf 3110, McBride cf 2000, Lynch lf 2011, Norris dp 2000, Moore 3b 2000, Houser (flex) 2b 0000. Totals: 22-2-5-2.
Score by Innings
Bradford 001 000 0—1 7 0
Clearfield 011 000 x—2 5 0
LOB—Bradford 6, Clearfield 3. 2B—Benson, Jackson; Billotte. SF—Hayward. SB—Billotte, Houser. PB—Green.
Pitching
Bradford: Cornelius—6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Fedder—7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Fedder. (9-10). LP—Cornelius.