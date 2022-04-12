BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield softball team edged host Bellefonte 4-3 on Tuesday.
Emma Hipps and Ruby Singleton led the Lady Bison offense, each with two hits.
Hipps had a double and a triple, while Singleton doubled and hit a solo home run.
With Clearfield in front 2-1, Singleton led off the sixth with her homer, then Hipps followed with a triple and was knocked in by a Lauren Ressler base hit.
Those two runs proved to be crucial as Bellefonte scored twice in the home half of the frame.
Hipps, who put the Lady Bison on top with a 2-run double in the third, also got the win in the circle, allowing three runs on five hits, while walking two batters and striking out 10.
Clearfield, which improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Mountain League, is back in action today at Huntingdon.
Clearfield—4
Singleton cf 4221, Hipps p 3122, Ressler 1b 3011, Bender c 3000, Fedder ss 3010, Benton rf 3000, Hertlein 2b 3010, Bumbarger 3b 3000, Cole dp 3110, Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 28-4-8-4.
Bellefonte—3
Melius ss 3000, Reichert 2b 3000, Barnhart 3b 2100, Novitsky c 3000, Brown 1b 2221, Nau p 3022, Rimmey cf 2000, Manning ph 1000, Ripka lf 3000, Shawley dp 3010, Cotter (flex) rf 1000. Totals: 26-3-5-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 002 002 0—4 8 0
Bellefonte 010 002 0—3 5 0
LOB—Clearfield 3, Bellefonte 4. DP—Bellefonte. 2B—Hipps, Singleton; Nau 2. 3B—Hipps. HR—Singleton (solo, 6th); Brown(solo, 2nd).
Pitching
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Bellefonte: Nau—7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Hipps (2-0). LP—Nau.