WINGATE — The Clearfield girls basketball team edged host Bald Eagle Area 53-50 on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Bison trailed 41-37 after three, but outscored the hosts 16-9 in the fourth.
Riley Ryen led the Lady Bison with 17 points. Cayleigh Walker (14) and Hannah Glunt (10) were also in double figures.
Clearfield improved to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison are back in action Dec. 29 at Curwensville.
Clearfield—53
Ki. Reed 0 0-0 0, Glunt 2 5-6 10, Winters 1 2-6 3, Walker 5 4-7 14, Ryen 5 3-5 17, Hipps 4 1-2 9. Totals: 17 15-27 53.
Bald Eagle Area—50
M. Perry 3 4-5 10, Cingle 2 0-2 4, Hoover 8 3-3 21, Serb 2 1-2 5, G. Perry 0 0-0 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Habovick 0 0-0 0, Bryan 2 0-0 4, Cunninghman 2 0-1 4. Totals: 20 8-13 50.
Three-pointers: Ryen 4; Hoover 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 13 14 10 16—53
BEA 15 11 15 9—50