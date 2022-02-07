SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield girls basketball team dropped a 63-44 decision to host Penns Valley on Monday.
The Lady Bison trailed just 29-24 at the half, but Penns Valley outscored Clearfield 17-7 in the third to pull away.
Emma Hipps led the Lady Bison with 15 points. Cayleigh Walker added 10, while Riley Ryen netted eight.
Clearfield dipped to 7-11 overall and 4-7 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday.
Clearfield—44
Glunt 2 0-2 5, Winters 1 0-0 2, Walker 4 0-5 8, Ryen 1 7-8 10, Hipps 6 3-4 15, Kitchen 2 0-2 4. Totals: 16 10-21 44.
Penns Valley—63
McMurtie 5 2-2 13, Snider 1 0-0 2, Dinges 1 0-0 2, Romig 3 3-4 9, Winkelblech 10 3-7 24, Emel 2 0-0 5, Hopkins 1 2-3 4, Kerstetter 0 0-0 0, Fleshman 1 0-0 2, Dobson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 10-16 63.
Three-pointers: Glunt, Ryen; McMurtrie, Winkelblech, Emel.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 16 7 13—44
Penns Valley 15 14 17 17—63