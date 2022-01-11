HUNTINGDON — The Clearfield girls basketball team fell behind host Huntingdon 14-8 after one quarter and couldn’t catch up, trailing 28-15 at the break before dropping a 58-38 decision to the Lady Bearcats on Tuesday.
Cayleigh Walker led the Lady Bison with 12 points. Emma Hipps added 10.
Clearfield slipped to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison host DuBois on Thursday.
Clearfield—38
Glunt 2 0-3 4, Winters 3 0-0 7, Walker 4 4-4 12, Ryen 2 0-0 5, Hipps 3 3-3 10, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 7-10 38.
Huntingdon—58
S. Fiscus 5 0-1 10, Troup 10 4-6 25, Patrick 3 0-0 6, Barger 4 1-2 9, L. Fiscus 3 0-0 8, O’Dennel 0 0-0 0, Bilich 0 0-0 0, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Querry 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-9 58.
Three-pointers: Hipps, Ryen, Winters; L. Fiscus 2, Troup.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 7 12 11—38
Huntingdon 14 14 22 8—58