HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team defeated visiting Philipsburg-Osceola 52-15 Thursday evening at Bison Gymnasium.
Cayleigh Walker led four Lady Bison in double figures with 13 points. Emma Hipps and Riley Ryen each added 11, while Alayna Winters netted 10.
Khendyl Sharrer had four points to pace P-O, which slipped to 2-18 overall and 0-13 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield upped its overall record to 9-11 and moved to 6-7 in league play.
The Lady Bison are back in action Wednesday, hosting Curwensville.
P-O plays West Branch this evening at 6 at P-0 Middle School.
Philipsburg-Osceola—15
Warlow 0 3-4 3, Sharrer 2 0-4 4, Potter 1 1-4 3, Thorp 1 0-2 2, Butterworth 0 0-0 0, Malinich 1 1-2 3, Reed 0 0-2 0, Wood 0 0-0 0, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Minarchick 0 0-0 0, Sinclair 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 5-18 15.
Clearfield—52
Glunt 2 2-2 6, Winters 3 3-6 10, Walker 5 3-5 13, Ryen 4 1-3 11, Hipps 5 1-2 11, Lanager 0 1-2 1, Gill 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Mandel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 11-18 52.
Three-pointers: Ryen 2, Winters.
Score by Quarters
P-O 6 5 0 4—15
Clearfield 11 19 15 7—52