PHILIPSBURG — Elle Smith and Emma Hipps each recorded hat tricks Tuesday to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 10-2 victory over Philipsburg-Osceola at Mountaineer Stadium.
Smith also had three assists, while Riley Ryen scored two goals and added three helpers.
Alayna Winters and Kira Knox also scored for the Lady Bison.
Schenley Farrell and Chloe Matson each netted a goal for P-O.
Clearfield’s keepers (Jaylee Gill and Taylor Hudson) made nine saves in the game. P-O’s Kinley Bender stopped nine shots as well.
The Lady Mounties are back in action Wednesday at Bald Eagle Area.
Clearfield hosts Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Clearfield 10,
Philipsburg-Osceola 2
First Half
1. Emma Hipps, C, (unassisted), 0:52.
2. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 8:06.
3. Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 11:22.
4. Smith, C, (Ryen), 36:37.
5. Alayna Winters, C, (Smith), 37:48.
Second Half
6. Ryen, C, (unassisted), 45:22.
7. Smith, C, (Ryen), 46:28.
8. Ryen, C, (Smith), 49:30.
9. Hipps, C, (Smith), 54:52.
10. Kira Knox, C, (unassisted), 62:15.
11. Schenley Farrell, PO, (unassisted), 65:00.
12. Chloe Matson, PO, (unassisted), 72:26.
Shots: Clearfield 19, Philipsburg-Osceola 9.
Saves: Clearfield (Jaylee Gill 5, Taylor Hudson 4) 9, Philipsburg-Osceola (Kinley Farrell) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 10, Philipsburg-Osceola 2.