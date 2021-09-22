HUNTINGDON — Two nights after becoming the all-time program leader in goals scored with 94, Clearfield’s Elle Smith added to her totals.
Smith scored three goals and registered two assists to lead the Lady Bison to a 7-2 victory against host Huntingdon on Wednesday.
Smith’s two assists came on a pair of Emma Hipps’ goals that were scored just 1:55 apart that helped the Lady Bison lead swell from 3-1 to 5-1.
Hipps recorded an assist a little over two minutes later on Smith’s second goal.
Abby Ryan and McKenna Lanager gave Clearfield a 2-0 lead when they scored less than two minutes apart early in the first half. Riley Ryen assisted on Lanager’s tally.
Greta Staley had both Lady Bearcat goals. Her second came at 78:25 on a direct kick and was answered by Smith 17 seconds later, setting the final.
Clearfield improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison return to action Monday at Curwensville.
Clearfield 7, Huntingdon 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Abby Ryan, C, (unassisted), 9:49.
2. McKenna Lanager, C, (Riley Ryen), 11:28.
3. Greta Staley, H, (unassisted), 14:54.
4. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 24:29.
5. Emma Hipps, C, (Smith), 27:00.
6. Hipps, C, (Smith), 28:55.
7. Smith, C, (Hipps), 31:04
Second Half
8. Staley, H, (direct kick), 78:25.
9. Smith, C, (unassisted), 78:42.
Shots: Clearfield 16, Huntingdon 2.
Saves: Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 0, Huntingdon (Simone Bilich) 9.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 5, Huntingdon 3.