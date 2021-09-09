HYDE — Elle Smith scored four goals, including two in the final nine minutes, to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 7-4 win over visiting Hollidaysburg Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.

Smith’s first goal at 17:00 gave Clearfield a lead it never relinquished.

Emma Hipps, Alayna Winters and Abby Ryan all added goals for the Lady Bison, while Riley Ryen notched three assists. One of Ryen’s assists was on a corner kick, which Hipps finished with a header for Clearfield’s first goal at 13:56.

Hipps also added a pair of assists, while McKenna Lanager picked up a helper as well.

Clearfield improved to 2-0 with the win.

The Lady Bison are back in action Saturday at Brookville.

Clearfield 7, Hollidaysburg 4

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Natalie Despot, H, (Chloe Stoeher), 4:54.

2. Emma Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 13:56.

3. Elle Smith, C, (Ryen), 17:00.

4. Alayna Winters, C, (Hipps), 24:17.

5. Abby Bell, H, (unassisted), 36:57.

Second Half

6. Abby Ryan, C, (Ryen), 45:10.

7. Despot, H, (Seddy Clapper), 62:10.

8. Smith, C, (unassisted), 64:55.

9. Bell, H, (Maddy McClaurin), 70:25.

10. Smith, C, (McKenna Lanager), 71:28.

11. Smith, C, (Hipps), 77:10.

Shots: Hollidaysburg 7, Clearfield 14.

Saves: Hollidaysburg (Sophia Blescia) 7, Clearfield (Jaylee Gill) 3.

Corner kicks: Hollidaysburg 4, Clearfield 2.

Tags

Trending Food Videos