HYDE — Elle Smith scored four goals, including two in the final nine minutes, to lead the Clearfield girls soccer team to a 7-4 win over visiting Hollidaysburg Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Smith’s first goal at 17:00 gave Clearfield a lead it never relinquished.
Emma Hipps, Alayna Winters and Abby Ryan all added goals for the Lady Bison, while Riley Ryen notched three assists. One of Ryen’s assists was on a corner kick, which Hipps finished with a header for Clearfield’s first goal at 13:56.
Hipps also added a pair of assists, while McKenna Lanager picked up a helper as well.
Clearfield improved to 2-0 with the win.
The Lady Bison are back in action Saturday at Brookville.
Clearfield 7, Hollidaysburg 4
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Natalie Despot, H, (Chloe Stoeher), 4:54.
2. Emma Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 13:56.
3. Elle Smith, C, (Ryen), 17:00.
4. Alayna Winters, C, (Hipps), 24:17.
5. Abby Bell, H, (unassisted), 36:57.
Second Half
6. Abby Ryan, C, (Ryen), 45:10.
7. Despot, H, (Seddy Clapper), 62:10.
8. Smith, C, (unassisted), 64:55.
9. Bell, H, (Maddy McClaurin), 70:25.
10. Smith, C, (McKenna Lanager), 71:28.
11. Smith, C, (Hipps), 77:10.
Shots: Hollidaysburg 7, Clearfield 14.
Saves: Hollidaysburg (Sophia Blescia) 7, Clearfield (Jaylee Gill) 3.
Corner kicks: Hollidaysburg 4, Clearfield 2.