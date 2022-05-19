HYDE — Emma Hipps was perfect for six innings and teammate Alaina Fedder had two of Clearfield’s five hits to lead the Lady Bison to a 5-1 victory over DuBois Wednesday at the Bison Sports Complex in a battle of District 9 heavyweights.
The teams were a combined 29-5 coming into Wednesday’s contest, but both were coming off 1-run losses on Tuesday.
The Lady Bison fell to Central Mountain 1-0, while the Lady Beavers dropped a 3-2 decision to Johnsonburg.
“DuBois is a great team. They’ve been playing great softball all year,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “We knew it was going to be a battle. We came out and played really well. We rebounded from the loss yesterday and made some great plays defensively.
“We also had a couple good at bats and were able to move some runners across the plate. This group has always been able to react well after a loss. They react positively and get back out on the field and get to work. It was good to see them finish off the regular season with a win against a really good team.”
Hipps retired the first 18 batters she faced and was perfect heading into the seventh inning when DuBois leadoff hitter Sarah Henninger drilled a line drive down the line that went off Clearfield third baseman Alexis Bumbarger’s ankle and ricocheted into foul territory where shortstop Fedder retrieved.
Henninger ended up with a double on the play.
Bumbarger was down for a few minutes, but was able to stay in the game.
The Lady Beavers did have several hard hit balls in the game, but Clearfield made all the plays, including a diving stop by Fedder at short, three catches by left fielder Anna Twigg and one from Alexis Benton in right and a nice snag by Hipps on a comebacker.
Hipps struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in her 88-pitch outing.
“They’ve been crushing the ball against almost every team they’ve played, so it was big being able to shut them down until the seventh inning,” Danver said. “They hit a couple balls hard there, but it was a good win.”
“We knew Emma was probably, if not the top, one of the top pitchers in the whole area,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “We wanted to see that type of pitching. She was on tonight, but these are the games we have to have going into the playoffs.”
Clearfield took a one-run lead in the first inning when Olivia Bender hit a two-out double to right that scored Ruby Singleton, who drew a one-out walk.
The game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth when the Lady Bison were able to score two more against DuBois starter Allie Snyder, who had only given up the one hit to Bender through three.
Fedder led off with a double and scored when Bumbarger pushed a bunt between the first baseman and pitcher and ended up safe at first with an RBI single.
Bumbarger moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a Kylee Hertlein groundout and scored on Alexis Cole’s groundout.
The Lady Bison added two more in the fifth.
Singleton led off with a double in front of Ressler, who drew a walk. Singleton was erased from the base paths when Bender hit into a fielder’s choice.
Fedder followed and singled to left field to score Ressler. The ball got away from the left fielder and Bender’s courtesy runner Paige Houser was also able to score on the play.
Snyder exited after the fifth inning. She gave up five runs on five hits, while walking three batters and striking out two.
Emma Delp pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning for DuBois, which was able to get on the board in the top of the seventh.
After Henninger’s leadoff double, Hipps struck out Gabby Gulvas.
Lauren Walker followed with a base hit that dropped just in front of centerfielder Singleton, putting runners on the corners with one out.
Morgan Pasternak lifted a fly ball to deep right field that Benton tracked down for the second out, but Henninger was able to score from third on the sacrifice fly.
Hipps then struck out Delp to end it.
“We had a few hard hit balls right at them,” Nosker said. “I told the girls that I’m not real disappointed in our bats. We had some quality at bats. Some girls fouled off six, seven pitches before they struck out. But they were battling up there and that’s the type of pitching we’re going to have to hit if we’re going to do anything in the playoffs.”
Clearfield finished its regular season with a record of 17-3
“We had two great games to finish the season,” Danver said. “We played two really high quality teams and that’s what we wanted on our schedule. We wanted to get these games late in the season to get us prepared for playoffs.”
The Lady Bison return to action next week in the District 9 class 4A playoffs. The brackets and matchups are to be announced today or tomorrow.
DuBois slipped to 13-3. The Lady Beavers host Williamsport Friday before turning their attention to the postseason.
DuBois—1
Henninger ss 3110, Gulvas rf 3000, Walker 1b 3010, Pasternak cf 2001, Snyder p 2000, Delp p 1000, Gregory 3b 2000, Pfeufer c 2000, Runyan dp-2b 2000, Swatsworth 2b 2000, Morgan lf 0000, Chewning (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 22-1-2-1.
Clearfield—5
Hipps p 3000, Singleton cf 2110, Ressler 1b 2100, Bender c 3011, Houser cr 0100, Fedder ss 3122, Bumbarger 3b 3111, Hertlein 2b 3000, Benton rf 2000, Cole dp 3001, Twigg (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 24-5-5-5.
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 000 1—1 2 2
Clearfield 100 220 x—5 5 0
Errors—Walker, Chewning. LOB—Dubois 1, Clearfield 5. 2B—Henninger; Bender, Fedder, Singleton. SF—Pasternak. HBP—Benton (by Snyder). WP—Snyder 2.
Pitching
DuBois: Snyder—5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Delp—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Hipps—7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Hipps (16-2). LP—Snyder.
Time—1:33.