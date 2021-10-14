HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team topped visiting Bellefonte 5-1 Thursday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.
Elle Smith led the Lady Bison with two goals and two assists.
Emma Hipps and Kira Knox also scored goals for the Lady Bison, while Bellefonte also gave Clearfield a score with an ‘own goal.’
Allison Shipley made three saves for the Lady Bison, who improved to 16-0 overall and 12-0 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield is back in action Monday, hosting Huntingdon.
Clearfield 5, Bellefonte 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Own Goal, C, 5:53.
2. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 24:17.
3. Smith, C, (unassisted), 34:55.
Second Half
4. Emma Hipps, C, (Smith), 73:53.
5. Jordan Stahlman, B, (direct kick), 78:15.
6. Kira Knox, C, (Smith), 79:52.
Shots: Bellefonte 4, Clearfield 14.
Saves: Bellefonte (Keira Whitman) 9, Clearfield (Allison Shipley) 3.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 1, Clearfield 6.