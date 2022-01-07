BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield girls basketball team topped host Bellefonte 49-35 on Friday evening.
Emma Hipps led the Lady Bison with 20 points. Cayleigh Walker added 15 for Clearfield, which led 11-5 after one quarter and 21-13 at the half.
Clearfield improved to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison return to the court Tuesday at Huntingdon.
Clearfield—49
Hudson 0 0-0 0, Ki. Reed 0 0-0 0, Glunt 0 5-8 5, Winters 0 2-2 2, Walker 6 3-5 15, Hipps 6 8-15 20, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 2 3-4 7. Totals: 14 21-34 49.
Bellefonte—35
Rossman 1 0-0 2, Ellenberger 2 2-4 7, Aviles 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Rados 2 0-1 4, Whitman 3 1-1 7, Ripka 0 0-0 0, Cotter 3 5-7 11, Lose 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 8-13 35.
Three-pointers: Ellenberger.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 11 10 12 16—49
Bellefonte 5 8 11 11—35