HYDE — The Clearfield girls basketball team defeated visiting Curwensville 53-17 Wednesday at Bison Gymnasium.
The Lady Bison ran out to a 21-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back.
Calyleigh Walker led Clearfield with 15 points. Emma Hipps added 12, while Riley Ryen and Alayna Winters each netted 8.
Skylar Pentz led Curwensville with 8.
The Lady Tide ended their season with a record of 6-16.
Clearfield improved to 10-11.
The Lady Bison close out their regular season this evening, hosting Huntingdon.
Curwensville—17
Bakaysa 2 0-0 4, Henry 1 0-3 2, Guiher 0 0-0 0, Pentz 2 4-6 8, K. Freyer 0 0-0 0, Weber 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Carfley 0 0-0 0, Butler 1 1-2 3, Passmore 0 0-0 0, Price 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 5-11 17.
Clearfield—53
Glunt 2 2-2 6, Winters 4 0-0 8, Walker 6 3-4 15, Ryen 2 2-2 8, Hipps 6 0-2 12, Lanager 0 0-0 0, Kitchen 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 7-10 53.
Three-pointers: Ryen 2.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 5 7 5 0—17
Clearfield 21 14 8 10—53